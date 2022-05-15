Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Drops By 31.3%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EPOKY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 130,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

EPOKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

