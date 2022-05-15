Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Increases By 46.1%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FDUS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

