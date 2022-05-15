Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declines By 32.2%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

