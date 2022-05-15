Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Drops By 54.3%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

NYSE:FHS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.