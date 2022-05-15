Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Rises By 49.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 446.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of FTA opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

