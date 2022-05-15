Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Drops By 34.4%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
