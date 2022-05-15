Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Drops By 34.4%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter worth $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

