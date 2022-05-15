Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Grows By 40.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SKOR opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $54.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
