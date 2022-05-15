Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Grows By 40.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SKOR opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $915,000.

