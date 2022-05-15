Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Grows By 63.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 751,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,263,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,158,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

