Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Expands By 100.0%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

General American Investors stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,052. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

