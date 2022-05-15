Short Interest in Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Declines By 50.0%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENH stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading hours on Friday. Generation Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

