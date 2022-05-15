Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Rises By 92.6%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.3 days.

OTCMKTS GNMSF traded up $15.50 on Friday, reaching $290.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.81. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $274.93 and a 52 week high of $500.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

