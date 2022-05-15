Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Expands By 52.6%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.4 days.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $119.95 on Friday. George Weston has a 52-week low of $93.59 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

