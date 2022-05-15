Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 46.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KRMA opened at $28.61 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.