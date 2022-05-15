Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rises By 51.4%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 693,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LOPE opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,811,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

