Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Rises By 108.3%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNH remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

