Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Rises By 108.3%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNH remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.