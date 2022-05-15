Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Declines By 59.2%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GreenShift stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
