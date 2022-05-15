Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Declines By 59.2%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GreenShift stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get GreenShift alerts:

About GreenShift (Get Rating)

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.