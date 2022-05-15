Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Expands By 44.3%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 1,414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GPAGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Gruma has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.90.
About Gruma (Get Rating)
