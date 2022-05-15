Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Increases By 58.9%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HALL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 102,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

