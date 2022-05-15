Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Rises By 41.7%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 25.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.33.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 36.61%.
About Harbor Custom Development (Get Rating)
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Custom Development (HCDI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.