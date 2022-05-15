Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Rises By 41.7%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 25.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.33.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

