Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Decreases By 59.6%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
HYMTF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 1,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.
About Hyundai Motor
