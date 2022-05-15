Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rises By 41.6%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of ICCC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. 13,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,940. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.66. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.
About ImmuCell (Get Rating)
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
