Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rises By 41.6%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ICCC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. 13,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,940. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.66. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in ImmuCell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in ImmuCell by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.