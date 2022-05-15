Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Grows By 53.5%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Infobird stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Get Infobird alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Infobird by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.