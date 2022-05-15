Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Decreases By 33.3%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

