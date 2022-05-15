Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Increases By 51.4%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
