Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Increases By 51.4%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INVU opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Get Investview alerts:

About Investview (Get Rating)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. The company offers diversified investment tools, global market research, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, optimization, repair solutions, and adaptive blockchain technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.