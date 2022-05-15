Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Declines By 34.0%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 25,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.40. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

