Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Decreases By 27.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.68 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 25.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

