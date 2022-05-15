Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rises By 56.6%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.22. 1,152,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

