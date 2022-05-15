Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 50.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.95. 48,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,909. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

