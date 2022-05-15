Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 50.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.95. 48,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,909. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.