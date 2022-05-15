Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Decreases By 31.9%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 31,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,986. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
