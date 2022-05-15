Short Interest in Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Expands By 51.7%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUVAF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes wellness and pharmaceutical products in the cannabis consumer segment, and non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

