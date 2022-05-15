Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Declines By 31.1%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of KARO traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 43,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $487.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

