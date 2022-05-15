Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Decreases By 28.8%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

