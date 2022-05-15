Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Declines By 43.8%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 129,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,716. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

