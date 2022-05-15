Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 30.0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 194,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a net margin of 448.54% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

