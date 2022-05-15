Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expands By 51.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 962,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGTA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

