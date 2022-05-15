Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Decreases By 27.9%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

