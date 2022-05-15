Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Drops By 28.4%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 41,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,057.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

