Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Expands By 55.3%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $32.49 on Friday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $198.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Meridian had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. Analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

