Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Rises By 50.0%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MNBEY opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. MinebeaMitsumi has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.15.
About MinebeaMitsumi
