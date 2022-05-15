Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Drops By 28.5%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of YGMZ opened at $1.59 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

