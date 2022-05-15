Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Drops By 32.5%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

INKT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 47,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,625. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

