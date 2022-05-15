Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Expands By 39.8%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CAF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

