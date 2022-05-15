Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Declines By 58.2%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.45. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

NCS Multistage Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.