Short Interest in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Declines By 27.5%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.