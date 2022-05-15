Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Grows By 51.2%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBR opened at $1.91 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 87.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

