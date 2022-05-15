Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Declines By 34.2%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NYC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,534. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $121,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,278,991 shares in the company, valued at $14,951,404.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,131,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,032,199.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,451 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

