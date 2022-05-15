Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Grows By 47.7%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the April 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CONXF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Nickel 28 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

