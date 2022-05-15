Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Expands By 100.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

