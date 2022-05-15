Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rises By 43.9%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 452.0 days.

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $$32.83 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NENTF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, content, and events for broadcasters, distributors, and other organizations.

