Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Increases By 43.2%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE NSTD remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTD. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

